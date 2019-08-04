This spring and summer, Logan Duncomb quickly emerged one of the most sought-after recruits from the Midwest in the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Moeller High School in Ohio has picked up scholarships from Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, Xavier, Miami (OH), Winthrop and Wisconsin. The Badgers offered on June 22 with Dean Oliver serving as the main contact for UW.