News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 07:49:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 PF Logan Duncomb ready for his first visit to Wisconsin

Grant Matheny
BadgerBlitz.com Recruiting Writer

This spring and summer, Logan Duncomb quickly emerged one of the most sought-after recruits from the Midwest in the 2021 class.

The 6-foot-8, 220-pound center from Moeller High School in Ohio has picked up scholarships from Indiana, Ohio State, Iowa, Xavier, Miami (OH), Winthrop and Wisconsin. The Badgers offered on June 22 with Dean Oliver serving as the main contact for UW.

Awh3mcctfq0skf0jg2sj
Logan Duncomb will visit Wisconsin on Tuesday
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}