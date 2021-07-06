Live evaluation period primer: Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 recruiting board
The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this week with the July evaluation period opening on Thursday.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2022 targets and potential offers inside.
CALENDAR BREAKDOWN
(1) July 8-11, 2021: Evaluation Period
(2) July 16-18, 2021: Evaluation Period
(2) July 23-25, 2021: Evaluation Period
(3) July 26-31, 2021: Quiet Period
QUICK BREAKDOWN
In the 2022 class, Wisconsin appears to be working with two available scholarships, though it wouldn't be surprising to see that number grow to three, depending on the combination. The staff hosted two official visitors - Rowan Brumbaugh and Braeden Moore - last month, and also had Braden Huff and Jaden Schutt, members of the Illinois Wolves AAU program, on campus for unofficials this summer. The Badgers are still looking for their first commit in this cycle.
|Position
|1st Year
|2nd Year
|3rd Year
|4th Year
|5th Year
|
PG (3)
|
|
|
SG (1)
|
|
|
|
SF (2)
|
|
|
PF (4)
|
|
C (2)
|
|
|
Class Total
|
0
|
4
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
Walk-ons (3)
|
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
0/13
|
4/13
|
10/13
|
12/13
|
12/13
TOP TARGETS
