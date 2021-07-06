 Three-star guard Rowan Brumbaugh is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2022 class.
Live evaluation period primer: Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 recruiting board

The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this week with the July evaluation period opening on Thursday.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top 2022 targets and potential offers inside.

CALENDAR BREAKDOWN

(1) July 8-11, 2021: Evaluation Period

(2) July 16-18, 2021: Evaluation Period

(2) July 23-25, 2021: Evaluation Period

(3) July 26-31, 2021: Quiet Period

QUICK BREAKDOWN

In the 2022 class, Wisconsin appears to be working with two available scholarships, though it wouldn't be surprising to see that number grow to three, depending on the combination. The staff hosted two official visitors - Rowan Brumbaugh and Braeden Moore - last month, and also had Braden Huff and Jaden Schutt, members of the Illinois Wolves AAU program, on campus for unofficials this summer. The Badgers are still looking for their first commit in this cycle.

2022-23 Scholarship Distribution Chart
Position 1st Year 2nd Year 3rd Year 4th Year 5th Year

PG (3)


Chucky Hepburn

Lorne Bowman

Jahcobi Neath


SG (1)



Jordan Davis


SF (2)


Markus Ilver

Jonathan Davis


PF (4)


Matthew Mors

Ben Carlson

Carter Gilmore

Tyler Wahl

C (2)


Chris Hodges

Steven Crowl


Class Total

0

4

6

2

0

Walk-ons (3)



Isaac Lindsey


Justin Taphorn

C. Higginbottom

Grand Total

0/13

4/13

10/13

12/13

12/13

TOP TARGETS

{{ article.author_name }}