{{ timeAgo('2022-07-06 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Live evaluation period primer: Wisconsin Badgers' 2024 recruiting board

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
The Wisconsin coaching staff will be traveling across the country this week with the July evaluation period opening on Wednesday.

BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at UW's top targets in the 2024 class, as well as potential offers, inside.

CALENDAR BREAKDOWN

July 6-9, 2022: Evaluation Period

July 25-30, 2022: Evaluation Period

July 31-Aug. 5, 2022: Quiet Period

QUICK BREAKDOWN

Four-star in-state shooting guard Nick Janowski is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class.
Four-star in-state shooting guard Nick Janowski is a top target for Wisconsin in the 2024 class. (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

Wisconsin still has some work to do in its 2023 class, but Greg Gard and his staff have done a nice job of setting the foundation in the rising junior cycle. Specially at guard - Daniel Freitag and Nick Janowski - and on the wing - Jack Robison and Kon Kneuppel - the Badgers have identified and established relationships with top targets early in the process. In the post, UW has hosted offered prospects James Brown, JT Rock and Raleigh Burgess.

OFFERED PROSPECTS

Offers: Baylor, Iowa State, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin

AAU Team: Howard Pulley (EYBL)

The word: Wisconsin was the first school to offer Daniel Freitag at the team's advanced camp last summer. It was also the first scholarship for the four-star guard from Minnesota, who was back on campus last week for camp. There are plenty of decisions Freitag will need to make down the road, one being what sport he'll play at the next level as the state's top football and basketball prospect.

“They were my first offer about a year back, so that definitely means something that they saw something before any other school did," Freitag told Rivals.com. "That’s definitely been noted. Coach Greg Gard is a very respectable person and coach. I like what he does with his guards like Chucky Hepburn and his stars like Johnny Davis. I like the personalities of Coach Gard and coach (Joe) Krabbenhoft, that’s definitely stood out as well.”

{{ article.author_name }}