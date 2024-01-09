Tackett Curtis wanted to convince himself the University of Wisconsin was the right place for him to play college football coming out of high school. He only needed a meeting with Badgers head coach Luke Fickell and his staff to persuade him the second time around. While it wasn’t a slam dunk for Curtis to transfer from USC to Wisconsin after coming close to picking the program out of high school, the former USC linebacker didn’t need to take another official visit to Wisconsin to know the Badgers were the program he was looking for. “Entering the portal, I really wasn’t thinking about Wisconsin,” Curtis told BadgerBlitz.com. “They reached out to me, and they showed me Coach Fickell’s vision, the linebacker coach/(defensive coordinator Mike) Tressel, and how it’s a defensive-minded program right now. They showed me how they wanted to use me.” “I want to go hunt. That’s what I was looking for.”

California quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is tackled by Southern California linebacker Tackett Curtis (25) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

Curtis is the 13th transfer portal commitment to Wisconsin, a class that includes inside linebackers Sebastian Cheeks (North Carolina), Jahsiah Galvan (Northern Iowa), and Jaheim Thomas (Arkansas). That trio comes to Wisconsin either highly rated out of high school or highly productive in college. Curtis was both: rated the No.71 overall prospect (four stars) in the 2022 class out of Many, Louisiana, and became the first freshman linebacker to start at USC in 2015. He was productive for the Trojans, finishing with 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble, but the entirety of the unit was a mess. USC finished 116th nationally (out of 130 schools) in total defense (432.8 yards per game) and 118th in scoring (34.38 ppg). USC fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with two games left in the regular season. Curtis only saw three snaps in the Trojans’ season finale against UCLA. “It gave me a lot of confidence just knowing my capability and abilities,” Curtis said of playing last season. “I was able to have a pretty decent year as a freshman with a lot of things going on. A lot of other factors played into my year that probably stunted what I could have been.”