Linebacker Tackett Curtis "Ready to Hunt" at Wisconsin
Tackett Curtis wanted to convince himself the University of Wisconsin was the right place for him to play college football coming out of high school. He only needed a meeting with Badgers head coach Luke Fickell and his staff to persuade him the second time around.
While it wasn’t a slam dunk for Curtis to transfer from USC to Wisconsin after coming close to picking the program out of high school, the former USC linebacker didn’t need to take another official visit to Wisconsin to know the Badgers were the program he was looking for.
“Entering the portal, I really wasn’t thinking about Wisconsin,” Curtis told BadgerBlitz.com. “They reached out to me, and they showed me Coach Fickell’s vision, the linebacker coach/(defensive coordinator Mike) Tressel, and how it’s a defensive-minded program right now. They showed me how they wanted to use me.”
“I want to go hunt. That’s what I was looking for.”
Curtis is the 13th transfer portal commitment to Wisconsin, a class that includes inside linebackers Sebastian Cheeks (North Carolina), Jahsiah Galvan (Northern Iowa), and Jaheim Thomas (Arkansas). That trio comes to Wisconsin either highly rated out of high school or highly productive in college.
Curtis was both: rated the No.71 overall prospect (four stars) in the 2022 class out of Many, Louisiana, and became the first freshman linebacker to start at USC in 2015.
He was productive for the Trojans, finishing with 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble, but the entirety of the unit was a mess. USC finished 116th nationally (out of 130 schools) in total defense (432.8 yards per game) and 118th in scoring (34.38 ppg). USC fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with two games left in the regular season. Curtis only saw three snaps in the Trojans’ season finale against UCLA.
“It gave me a lot of confidence just knowing my capability and abilities,” Curtis said of playing last season. “I was able to have a pretty decent year as a freshman with a lot of things going on. A lot of other factors played into my year that probably stunted what I could have been.”
Curtis entered the portal roughly a week before Christmas. He said Wisconsin reached out to him almost immediately and was one of roughly 30 schools that extended him an offer. Curtis said former head coach Paul Chryst and linebacker coach Bobby April wanted him to play outside linebacker. He also was uncomfortable committing to Chryst knowing there were questions around his job security.
“Me knowing that made me uncertain whether Wisconsin was going to keep him,” Curtis said of Chryst, who was fired Oct.2, 2022. “At the same time, I wanted to play middle inside linebacker where I could play both sides of the field and run and cover ground. That’s one thing I want to do.”
After meeting with Tressel, he felt Wisconsin was a scheme that showcases his skills as a linebacker who can run downfield and play free within a scheme.
“I had a year in college football, and I’d seen how things work,” Curtis said. “This time around in the process I knew exactly what I wanted, and Wisconsin just checked all those boxes. The main thing I wanted is I wanted to go to a place that was going to prepare me the most for the NFL, get the most out of me, and make me the best version of myself. Going through all the schools, I felt Wisconsin was the best school to do that.”
Curtis is the highest-rated defensive player to transfer to Wisconsin in what has been a large-scale defensive rebuild. In addition to the four inside linebackers signed by UW, the Badgers have added outside linebacker Leon Lowery (Syracuse) and John Pius (William & Mary), defensive lineman Elijah Hills (Albany), and nickel cornerback R.J. Delancy (Toledo).
Hoping to be a part of Big Ten title runs, which ironically in 2024 start with a late September road game at USC, and national title pursuits, Curtis believes being in a stable situation will allow him to flourish immediately.
“Knowing going into this season that I can limited a lot of those (distractions) being at Wisconsin and add a lot of new things that will help make me better in all aspects, that’s something that really gives me confidence,” he said. “I didn’t come close to touching my ceiling last year. I have a lot of potential to be a great player. I feel like Wisconsin is going to get that out of me.”
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook