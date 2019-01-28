Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 15:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Illinois RB Leshon Williams takes in Wisconsin's junior day

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Saturday, Leshon Williams made the drive from Oak Lawn, Ill., to Madison, Wis., to participate in the Badgers' junior day.

A 5-foot-10, 205-pound tailback, Williams, who rushed for 2,115 yards and 23 touchdowns on 218 carries this past fall, was able to connect with the UW coaching staff while on campus.

Fab08mwjvrv555ajcmv5
Leshon Williams
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}