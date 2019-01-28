Illinois RB Leshon Williams takes in Wisconsin's junior day
Saturday, Leshon Williams made the drive from Oak Lawn, Ill., to Madison, Wis., to participate in the Badgers' junior day.
A 5-foot-10, 205-pound tailback, Williams, who rushed for 2,115 yards and 23 touchdowns on 218 carries this past fall, was able to connect with the UW coaching staff while on campus.
