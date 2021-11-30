Leo Chenal named Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year

Wisconsin's linebacker factory once again produced a Badger who received conference accolades. The Big Ten announced on Tuesday morning that junior inside linebacker Leo Chenal was named its Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. The Grantsburg, Wis., native played in 10 of Wisconsin's 12 regular-season games, leading the program in tackles (106), tackles for loss (17) and quarterback hurries (five). He also sits tied for first with outside linebacker Nick Herbig in sacks (seven).

The third-year Badger currently ranks first in the conference in tackles for loss per game (1.7), second in the Big Ten in tackles per game (10.6) and overall tackles for loss, and fourth in overall tackles. Chenal's presence helped Wisconsin's defense rank nationally in the following categories: *Scoring defense: T-5th (16.4 points per game) *Rushing defense: first (65.2 yards per game) *Passing defense: sixth (175.6 yards per game) *Passing efficiency defense: fifth (109.7) *3rd-down conversion defense: second (26.6%) Chenal joins Chris Borland (2013) and Joe Schobert (2015) as Badgers who have claimed the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year honor.

NUMEROUS BADGERS RECEIVE ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

Chenal also received consensus first-team All-Big Ten accolades. For that matter, all 11 defensive starters claimed at least some form of an all-conference honor on Tuesday. Fellow starting inside linebacker Jack Sanborn was named a first-team selection by the coaches, a second-team nod by the media. He finished the regular season second on the team in tackles (88) and tackles for loss (14.5). Nose tackle Keeanu Benton (24 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks) received second-team all-conference honors by the coaches and honorable mention by the media. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen (31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks) claimed consensus third-team honors, while cornerback Caesar Williams (24 tackles, three interceptions, six pass breakups) was named a third-team selection by the coaches and honorable mention by the media. Six other Badgers were named as All-Big Ten honorable mention: *Outside linebackers Noah Burks (media and coaches) and Nick Herbig (media and coaches) *Cornerback Faion Hicks (media and coaches) *Defensive lineman Isaiah Mullens (media and coaches) *Safeties Scott Nelson (media and coaches) and Collin Wilder (media and coaches)

