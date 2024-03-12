He was one of five Badgers recognized by the conference, as junior guard Chucky Hepburn and freshman guard John Blackwell were selected to the conference’s all-defensive team and all-freshman team, respectively. Hepburn and senior Tyler Wahl earned an honorable mention all-conference selection for the second time in their careers.

Leading Wisconsin in overall scoring (16.2) and conference scoring (17.2), Storr was named a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and the coaches, the conference announced Tuesday.

MADISON, Wis. – A.J. Storr ’s impact on Wisconsin’s offense has been noticeable since November. It helped him earn some accolades entering the postseason.

Transferring from St. John’s, Storr has started all 31 games for the Badgers and been impactful from the start. Scoring 15 points in the season opener, the most by a non-freshman in his UW debut since at least 2000, Storr became the first Badger to score in double figures in each of his first 3 games since NBA Draft lottery pick Devin Harris did so in each of his first four games (2001-02 season).

Entering Thursday’s Big Ten Tournament second-round game, Storr has scored in double figures in 26 straight contests. It marks the longest such streak by a Badger since Ethan Happ did so in 42 straight games (over the final 24 games of the 2018-19 season and through the first 18 games of the 2019-20 season).

Storr has led UW in scoring in 10 games and helped the Badgers’ offense go from a unit that ranked 140th nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency (106.9) to one that currently ranks 18th (119.6).

Hepburn is the first UW player to be named to the conference’s all-defensive team since 2017 and the ninth overall. Blackwell is the ninth Badgers player to make the All-Freshman team, which has had a UW guard on it for three straight years (Hepburn in 2022, Connor Essegian in 2023).

Blackwell, who is averaging 8.5 points per game and shooting a team-high 48.1 percent from 3-point range this season, was a four-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honoree this season. Blackwell is the first Badger to net four Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards since Nigel Hayes in the 2013-14 season.

Purdue’s Zach Edey was named the Big Ten player of the year for the second consecutive year, joining Iowa’s Luke Garza, Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves, and Ohio State’s Jim Jackson as the only players to achieve that honor.

Edey was joined by Purdue’s Braden Smith, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr., Northwestern’s Boo Buie on the coaches’ and media’s first-team all-conference list. Maryland’s Jahmir Young made the media’s first-team list while Illinois’ Marcus Domask was on the coaches’ first-team list.

Edey and Buie were unanimous selections across both teams.

Purdue’s Matt Painter and Nebraska’a Fred Hoiberg shared the Big Ten Coach of the Year honor. It’s the first time the award has been shared since Wisconsin’s Bo Ryan and Maryland’s Mark Turgeon in 2015.

Penn State’s Ace Baldwin Jr. was named the conference’s defensive player of the year, Purdue’s Mason Gillis the sixth man of the year and Indiana’s Mackenzie Mgbako and Iowa’s Owen Freeman earned co-freshman of the year (Freeman was the media’s freshman of the year choice).