A 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior from Stevenson High School in Illinois, Njongmeta chose Wisconsin overs offers from Army , Columbia,. Cornell. Dartmouth, Iowa State ,. Navy , Princeton, Toledo and Tulane , among others.

One day after Marcus Graham 's decommitment, the Badgers added three-star linebacker Maema Njongmeta , who pledged to UW during his official visit Saturday.

“God said It. I believed it. That settles it...” Blessed to be committed to the University of Wisconsin!!! #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/cdcKv1rjmL

Njongmeta, who picked up an offer from the Badgers earlier this week, joins Leo Chenal and Spencer Lytle as projected linebacker in the 2019 class.

"The great combination of academics and football stands out at Wisconsin," Njongmeta told BadgerBlitz.com earlier this week. "They're also close to home and it's in the Big Ten. It's an all-around great package."

The Badgers, who are also hosting senior linebacker JD Bertand this weekend, have room for at least one more linebacker in this cycle.

Njongmeta had 131 tackles, 10 sacks and two forced fumbles this fall.