LB Leo Chenal a Butkus Award finalist; four Badgers questionable this week

Wisconsin's recent products at both the inside and outside linebacker positions have gone on to make significant contributions at the NFL level. Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn appear to be next up to continue the tradition, and the former now finds himself as a top contender for a prestigious collegiate award. Chenal was named a finalist for the Butkus Award, which was announced by the Butkus Foundation on Monday. The Grantsburg, Wis., product joins Cincinnati's Darrian Beavers, LSU's Damone Clark, Georgia's Nakobe Dean, Utah's Devin Lloyd, and Wyoming's Chad Muma as among those vying to be called college football's "best" linebacker. Chenal leads Wisconsin in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (15.5) and sits second in sacks (6.5) heading into Saturday's matchup with Minnesota (3 p.m. CT, FOX). He registered a game-high 11 tackles with 0.5 tackles for loss in UW's win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Wisconsin inside linebacker Leo Chenal (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

FOUR BADGERS QUESTIONABLE FOR MINNESOTA

Wisconsin unveiled its Week 13 preliminary status report ahead of its Axe Week contest against Minnesota on Saturday (3 p.m. CT, FOX), as tweeted by the Wisconsin State Journal and The Athletic on Monday. UW lists four players -- running back Jackson Acker, defensive end Rodas Johnson, outside linebacker Spencer Lytle and inside linebacker Jordan Turner -- as questionable. Wide receiver A.J. Abbott and tight end Hayden Rucci are once again out, according to the program.



Among the changes in the depth chart for this week: *Redshirt sophomore cornerback Dean Engram slides back into being the No. 1 punt returner, with fifth-year senior wide receiver Danny Davis III now No. 2 *Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Stephan Bracey, Jr. assumes the No. 1 kickoff return duties, with fellow wide out Chimere Dike listed as No. 2.

