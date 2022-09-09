“Obviously tough to lose Hunter to an injury,” Leonhard told reporters Tuesday morning. “Not quite sure how long. It’s going to be a little bit. He just was so consistent for us really going back to the spring and summer and through fall camp and even in Week 1.”

Though head coach Paul Chryst and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard are unsure of the timetable for his return, both noted that he would be out “a bit.”

After pursuing a ball carrier who made a catch on a wheel route, starting free safety Hunter Wohler limped off the field against Illinois State last weekend. When he returned to the sideline, the sophomore walked around on crutches with a boot on his left foot.

MADISON - Preparing for an opponent that likes to throw the ball, Wisconsin will be down a key member of its secondary on Saturday against Washington State.

When it comes to replacing Wohler on the back end, the responsibility will fall on Kamo’i Latu and Preston Zachman, who were part of the rotation in the win over the Redbirds. When the depth chart was released Monday, free safety was listed as Latu OR Zachman.

“It’s going to be a little bit by committee,” Leonhard said. “Great competition. These guys have been getting after it all fall camp and I think it’s close enough that they’re both going to play, they’re both going to have their roles and split that job a little bit. Take a little bit of the load off of them.”

In the opener, each saw their fair share of reps behind Wohler and John Torchio. Zachman played 14 and Latu 13 of a possible 53 defensive snaps. The duo had their flashes in the contest with Zachman (91.0) grading out the best on the team and Latu right behind with the third best grade (83.2), according to Pro Football Focus.

“I think you should have the same mindset whether you’re scout, backup, starter, whatever,” Zachman said. “Going into every game week, you should try to prepare yourself the best that you can and I think it’s like you said, just the next man up. I feel like we’re a pretty confident group, pretty deep group that everyone feels the same way about that.”

For Zachman, the full participation in a game marks a successful return from a long road back due to injury. A season ago, he tore a core muscle and dealt with a sports hernia injury. After undergoing surgery, his timetable set himself up to be good to go for spring ball earlier this year. That date would be pushed back once more with the staff discovering a hip injury when he went in for the surgery. Going through an operation once more at the end of March, this time for his hip, Zachman was cleared and full go a week before fall camp.

“It’s something I haven’t felt in a long time,” Zachman said. “Just going out there and being able to play and really focus on football instead of focusing on, 'OK, am I going to make it to this next practice or to this next workout?' It’s given me a little confidence just knowing that I can get through a camp, get through a workout, go through a game and not have to worry about injuries.”

In his first full contest, Zachman made the most of the action by jumping in front of a throw and coming down with an interception in the fourth quarter.

“It definitely feel good,” he added. “I think just being out there, it had been a long time for me. It was a surreal moment just being out there and being able to contribute to this team.

“He makes plays like that all the time in practice," Nick Herbig said after the game. "I had one like that just this week in practice. Just to see that it brings a smile to my face."

Making that step up alongside Zachman will be Latu, who performed well in his own right. The junior safety tallied one tackle and one pass breakup in his Badgers' debut. The Utah transfer has a pair of games under his belt against the Cougars. In terms of what stands out about them, Latu noted their speed on the offensive side of the ball.

That tempo and pace Washington State plays with will test the depth of the defense. The injury situation likely opens the door for Austin Brown and Titus Toler as well.

“Some of the young guys, you mention Austin Brown and Titus Toler and guys like that who are right on the brink of pushing on that two-deep, well now they are going to be right on the edge,” Leonhard said. “I love to play guys and I love guys to get on the field and in the game plan, and now it’s going to be finding out what’s going to be the best for each of those guys and kind of play them around Torch, who we know is really consistent in his role.”

“It’s obviously a lot different than what we faced last week. A lot of tempo and everything like that, so I think we’re all in shape and everything like that. Just keeping guys fresh that’ll be huge in this game,” Zachman added.