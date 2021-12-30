Las Vegas Bowl All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
Wisconsin hopes to end 2021 with a jackpot and another bowl trophy when it takes on Arizona State on Thursday in the Las Vegas Bowl.
BadgerBlitz.com presents its "All-Out Blitz," highlighting key matchups on both sides of the ball before UW and ASU clash inside Allegiant Stadium on Thursday (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).
WHEN ARIZONA STATE HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Opponent
|2021 PFF Grade
|
DE - Matt Henningsen
|
78.3
|
LT - Kellen Diesch
|
86.4
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
62.0
|
LG - LaDarius Henderson
|
70.9
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
67.6
|
C - Jarrett Bell
|
63.0
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
83.4
|
RG - Spencer Lovell
|
66.6
|
ILB - Leo Chenal
|
91.2
|
RT - Ben Scott
|
75.2
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
89.7
|
QB - Jayden Daniels
|
82.7
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
75.2
|
RB - Daniyel Ngata
|
71.0
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
76.5
|
WR - Bryan Thompson
|
54.0
|
S - Scott Nelson
|
66.3
|
WR - LV Bunkley-Shelton
|
68.2
|
S - John Torchio
|
82.8
|
WR - Ricky Pearsall
|
67.3
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
54.7
|
TE - Curtis Hodges
|
70.8
On paper, Arizona State's offense looks balanced on paper. It averages 204.5 rushing yards and 197.7 passing yards per contest on way to nearly 30 points per game.
"Arizona State, watching the film already, they're a little bit different in a way of when it comes to the Pac-12," Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder said on Dec. 14. "They don't throw the ball 45 times a game. They like to give different looks throughout each week, each game that they play."
However, the Sun Devils will need to contend with a Badgers' defense that ranks first in the nation in rush defense (65.2 yards per game) and total defense (240.8). UW holds opponents to 2.1 yards per carry through 12 games.
Those efforts are due a front seven boasting defensive linemen senior Matt Henningsen (31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks) and Keeanu Benton (24 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks), along with first-team All-Big Ten inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn (a combined 194 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks). Chenal also claimed the conference's linebacker of the year honor on way to multiple All-America nods.
UW may have a chance to thwart a potent ground game posed by the Pac-12 program. Two of Arizona State's top running backs from the 2021 regular season -- Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum -- will not be with the team in Las Vegas. The former opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft, while Trayanum entered the transfer portal and committed to Ohio State.
White presented a multi-faceted front opposing defenses needed to prepare for, rushing for 1,006 yards on 5.5 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns. He also contributed 43 receptions for 456 yards and a receiving score as well this year. Redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata (45 carries, 286 yards, three touchdowns) appears to be in line for more time in the backfield.
However, Wisconsin will need to contend with dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels. The third-year signal caller and former top-60 prep prospect in the nation has completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,222 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
With White out, Daniels currently leads the team in rushing among Sun Devils participating in the Las Vegas Bowl (670 yards on 5.6 yards per carry with six scores).
"Anytime you're playing a dual-threat quarterback, they're willing to extend the play, find people downfield," cornerback Dean Engram told BadgerBlitz.com on Dec. 14. "For me, I know I'm going to have to stay in coverage tight and be willing to run all day, which is not a problem. We'll be ready for him."
Wisconsin's secondary will be without Wilder due to a neck injury suffered against Minnesota, but fourth-year junior John Torchio appears alongside Scott Nelson on the depth chart as first-team safeties. Those defensive backs, along with Engram and starting cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, will need to contain tight end Curtis Hodges (20 receptions, 374 yards, two touchdowns) and wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (44, 515, four) and LV Bunkley-Shelton (29, 370, two).
Arizona State converts on its third down opportunities 44.1% of the time, which ranks around the Top 30 nationally heading into this week. Wisconsin sits third in the FBS for third-down conversion defense at 26.6%.
Can Wisconsin not just contain Daniels, but bring him down in the backfield? UW comes into the bowl game with 33 sacks, while ASU has only given up 20. However, starting center Dohnovan West will not play.
The Sun Devils have coughed up the ball 21 times, while the Badgers have generated 23 takeaways overall.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Opponent
|2021 PFF Grade
|
LT - Tyler Beach
|
67.2
|
DE - Michael Matus
|
67.8
|
LG - Josh Seltzner
|
82.0
|
DT - Shannon Forman
|
49.1
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
85.1
|
NT - D.J. Davidson
|
76.0
|
RG - Jack Nelson
|
68.7
|
DE - Tyler Johnson
|
76.5
|
RT - Logan Bruss/Tanor Bortolini
|
82.6/81.3
|
WLB - Connor Soelle
|
64.7
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
64.2
|
MLB - Kyle Soelle
|
62.7
|
RB - Braelon Allen
|
80.0
|
SAM - Merlin Robertson
|
65.9
|
FB - John Chenal/Riley Nowakowski
|
73.3/60.0
|
CB - Keon Markham
|
61.6
|
WR - Danny Davis
|
72.2
|
S - DeAndre Pierce
|
68.6
|
WR - Kendric Pryor
|
65.6
|
S - Evan Fields
|
64.7
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
85.2
|
CB - Timarcus Davis
|
60.3
Wisconsin enters the bowl game averaging 25.8 points, 215.4 rushing yards and 162.1 passing yards per contest. It will take on an Arizona State defense that has appeared stout in allowing only 20.9 points, 128.7 and 199.7 yards per contest. The Sun Devils rank 24th, 33rd and 26th in the nation in those categories, respectively, and 18th overall in total defense.
"I think they're really fast in their back end," quarterback Graham Mertz said on Dec. 16. "They got a lot of guys that are quick and really good at transitioning and stuff like that.
"They're pretty big upfront. I think they got two guys that are over like 315 [pounds], 320 at tackles. It's a good challenge, and it's a fun one because it's the next one."
UW still ranks in the top 15 nationally in rushing offense, and true freshman Braelon Allen and the offensive line will look to get back on track after a rough outing against Minnesota. Allen, a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection, comes into the game with 1,109 rushing yards on 7.1 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns.
Arizona State will not have standout linebacker Darien Butler (68 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three interceptions), but fellow 'backer Kyle Soelle leads the program in tackles (82) and ranks third on the team in tackles for loss (7.5). Senior defensive lineman D.J. Davison has tallied 6.5 tackles for loss in addition to 57 tackles.
Wisconsin ranks near the bottom of the FBS in passing offense, while Arizona State ranks 15th in the FBS in team passing efficiency defense (116.9) and have intercepted 15 passes. Mertz has completed 58.7% of his throws for 1,821 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions through 12 games, but the two starting Sun Devils cornerbacks, Chase Lucas and Jack Jones (a combined 12 pass breakups) opted out to focus on NFL Draft. Will wide receivers Danny Davis III and Kendric Pryor (a combined 63 receptions for 884 yards and five touchdowns) and tight end Jake Ferguson (43 receptions for 417 yards, two touchdowns) receive an opportunity to shine in their final games as Badgers?
UW has allowed only 15 sacks in 12 regular season games, including a mere five in the final eight contests. However, starting right tackle Logan Bruss noted his foot injury earlier this month to BadgerBlitz.com, so if he suits up remains to be seen. Multiple reports stated earlier this week that starting center Joe Tippmann was injured.
Arizona State has registered 25 sacks this season, led by defensive linemen Tyler Johnson (four) and Anthonie Cooper (3.5).
"We see some games where they're running a million d-line games, and then in some games, they're not, so it's definitely something we got to be aware for as an offensive line," left tackle Tyler Beach said about Arizona State on Dec. 14. "A lot of their sacks come from different games and blitzes. It's not usually one guy getting beat, inside or off the edge. It's a lot of times, they're trying to set something up for a guy to come free.
"It's just going to have to come down to offensive line playing with great eyes. Following our rules and stuff is gonna be huge for this game."
