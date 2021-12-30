Las Vegas Bowl All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

BadgerBlitz.com presents its "All-Out Blitz," highlighting key matchups on both sides of the ball before UW and ASU clash inside Allegiant Stadium on Thursday (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN).

Wisconsin hopes to end 2021 with a jackpot and another bowl trophy when it takes on Arizona State on Thursday in the Las Vegas Bowl.

On paper, Arizona State's offense looks balanced on paper. It averages 204.5 rushing yards and 197.7 passing yards per contest on way to nearly 30 points per game.

"Arizona State, watching the film already, they're a little bit different in a way of when it comes to the Pac-12," Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder said on Dec. 14. "They don't throw the ball 45 times a game. They like to give different looks throughout each week, each game that they play."

However, the Sun Devils will need to contend with a Badgers' defense that ranks first in the nation in rush defense (65.2 yards per game) and total defense (240.8). UW holds opponents to 2.1 yards per carry through 12 games.

Those efforts are due a front seven boasting defensive linemen senior Matt Henningsen (31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks) and Keeanu Benton (24 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks), along with first-team All-Big Ten inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn (a combined 194 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks). Chenal also claimed the conference's linebacker of the year honor on way to multiple All-America nods.

UW may have a chance to thwart a potent ground game posed by the Pac-12 program. Two of Arizona State's top running backs from the 2021 regular season -- Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum -- will not be with the team in Las Vegas. The former opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft, while Trayanum entered the transfer portal and committed to Ohio State.

White presented a multi-faceted front opposing defenses needed to prepare for, rushing for 1,006 yards on 5.5 yards per carry with 15 rushing touchdowns. He also contributed 43 receptions for 456 yards and a receiving score as well this year. Redshirt freshman Daniyel Ngata (45 carries, 286 yards, three touchdowns) appears to be in line for more time in the backfield.

However, Wisconsin will need to contend with dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels. The third-year signal caller and former top-60 prep prospect in the nation has completed 66.4% of his throws for 2,222 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With White out, Daniels currently leads the team in rushing among Sun Devils participating in the Las Vegas Bowl (670 yards on 5.6 yards per carry with six scores).

"Anytime you're playing a dual-threat quarterback, they're willing to extend the play, find people downfield," cornerback Dean Engram told BadgerBlitz.com on Dec. 14. "For me, I know I'm going to have to stay in coverage tight and be willing to run all day, which is not a problem. We'll be ready for him."

Wisconsin's secondary will be without Wilder due to a neck injury suffered against Minnesota, but fourth-year junior John Torchio appears alongside Scott Nelson on the depth chart as first-team safeties. Those defensive backs, along with Engram and starting cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams, will need to contain tight end Curtis Hodges (20 receptions, 374 yards, two touchdowns) and wide receivers Ricky Pearsall (44, 515, four) and LV Bunkley-Shelton (29, 370, two).

Arizona State converts on its third down opportunities 44.1% of the time, which ranks around the Top 30 nationally heading into this week. Wisconsin sits third in the FBS for third-down conversion defense at 26.6%.

Can Wisconsin not just contain Daniels, but bring him down in the backfield? UW comes into the bowl game with 33 sacks, while ASU has only given up 20. However, starting center Dohnovan West will not play.

The Sun Devils have coughed up the ball 21 times, while the Badgers have generated 23 takeaways overall.