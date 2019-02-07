Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 12:18:01 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 RB Rashad Lampkin's recruitment heats up after big junior season

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Recruiting was relatively quiet for Rashad Lampkin during a junior season where he had 287 rushing attempts for 2,217 yards and 30 touchdowns.

But when the dust this winter, a handful of schools from across the Midwest began to take notice of the 5-foot-10, 190-pound in-state tailback from Brookfield Central High School.

D5mjoy3zdaemvomlabca
Rashad Lampkin
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}