Junior Caleb Frazer , a 6-foot-1, 195-pound athlete who visited UW this past weekend, appears to be next in line.

At Kimberly High School, arguably the top football program in the state over the last 10 years, Division 1 prospects are churned out annually.

"It was a really great experience to be down there," Frazer told BadgerBlitz.com. "Being around all the coaches and talking to them about their players and what it takes to get down there was awesome.

"We got to see their weight room and go out onto the field and watch the team warm up."

Frazer, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards and 22 touchdowns through eight games this fall, was able to hear from in-state recruiter Chris Haering while on campus.

"It was very good to hear from the coaches that there were lots of things going well for me and to hear how important grades are to getting to the next level," Frazer said. "They told me because of my size to watch the running backs and linebackers.

"One thing that stood out to me would be just how the coaches were relating with us and taking the time to talk and explain some things."

According to Frazer, North Dakota is also showing early interest.

"I have been asked out to North Dakota for a game-day visit," Frazer said. "As of right now, though, I have no other visits planned."



The Badgers currently have five commitments in the 2021 class.