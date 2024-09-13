Wisconsin will host the No. 4 team in the nation when the Alabama Crimson Tide roll into Madison for a nationally-televised showdown. As game time draws closer, here are a handful of key matchups to keep an eye on when the Badgers do battle with Alabama.

Wisconsin's interior offensive line vs. Tim Keenan III

If the Badgers want a shot against the Crimson Tide, they'll need to be able to win at the point of attack and control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Wisconsin must generate push in the ground game and remain stout in pass protection to keep Tyler Van Dyke clean. One of the key matchups in that facet of the ballgame will be Jake Renfro, Joe Brunner and Joe Huber vs. Alabama's disruptive nose tackle Tim Keenan III. Keenan is tied for third on the Tide in tackles, but most of his production came in game two against South Florida. He racked up nine tackles against the Bulls, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and 1.5 sacks. He's Alabama's most disruptive player on the interior.

Darryl Peterson vs. Wilkin Formby

This will easily be one of the most crucial matchups of the afternoon. Alabama's right tackle Wilkin Formby will surely see John Pius and Leon Lowery as well, but it should be him and Peterson one-on-one for most for much of the contest. Formby is coming off a rough performance against South Florida. He allowed a sack and four pressures, looking uncomfortable as a pass-protector and allowing the Bulls' edge defenders to repeatedly collapse the pocket. Struggles along the offensive line are the talk of the town in Tuscaloosa, and Formby has justifiably drawn the most ire. Alabama also doesn't have much of a choice but to play Formby. Elijah Pritchett took mop-up snaps at right tackle last week, but the Tide's offensive front isn't deep enough to roll its starting tackles, especially with left tackle Kadyn Proctor's status up in the air. Peterson, meanwhile, has had a relatively quiet start to the season. He's logged six total tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one sack, although his sack came on a play where South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman gave himself up in the backfield before Peterson could actually bring him down. Still, Saturday represents an excellent chance for the pass-rusher to get hot. He's facing a struggling right tackle at home with the help of a hostile environment. Whether or not Peterson can beat Formby consistently will have a major impact on the outcome of this game.

Wisconsin's perimeter receivers vs. Zabien Brown

As mentioned, the Badgers must be able to run the football in order to win this game. But it'll take everything this offense has against the Tide — they also must find some semblance of rhythm in the passing game. We know the slot receivers Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna can get open underneath, but it'll be critical for Wisconsin's perimeter wideouts to create space and win one-on-one matchups with Alabama's cornerbacks. Of the Crimson Tide's two starting cornerbacks, Domani Jackson and Zabien Brown, the matchup with the latter is significantly more interesting. Jackson has a year's worth of starting experience under his belt, while Brown is a true freshman. He'll be playing in his first big game against his first Power Four opponent in a hostile road environment. Brown, a former five-star prospect, was the No. 3 ranked cornerback in his class when he signed with the Tide. He's started both games for Alabama this season, and has gotten off to a good start, although he hasn't been truly tested or picked on in coverage. He's been targeted three times and allowed one catch. Brown certainly has the talent and pedigree to be a lockdown cornerback in the SEC for years to come. He won't shy away from matchups with any of the Badgers' wideouts. It'll be interesting to see if Wisconsin feels like it has an advantage here, and tries to target the young corner in coverage early. Can he handle the speed of Vinny Anthony? What about the size and physicality of Bryson Green?

Wisconsin's inside linebackers vs. Jalen Milroe's legs