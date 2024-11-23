Key matchups to watch: Week 13 vs. Nebraska

Wisconsin is set for a matinee clash with Nebraska in Lincoln, looking to ensure it remains in possession of the Freedom Trophy. As game time draws closer, here are a handful of key matchups to keep an eye on when the Badgers do battle with the Cornhuskers.

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Mike Tressel vs. Dylan Raiola

This is a big week for defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. After authoring his best performance as a Badger against Oregon, he needs to prove it wasn't a fluke and follow it up with another gem against a struggling Nebraska offense and the young — but extremely talented — Dylan Raiola. This matchup is particularly on Tressel because it's all about what he calls to confuse the true freshman. Raiola completes 70.3 percent of his passes when kept clean, but just 48.4 percent when pressured, per Pro Football Focus. Tressel must act accordingly and crank up the heat. Last week, the coordinator wasn't shy about sending extra rushers at Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and it was often successful, largely because the Badgers' secondary held up in coverage. Against a much less intimidating assortment of wideouts, Tressel should have even more faith in his ability to send extra pass-rushers. Raiola also completes just 47 percent of his passes further than 10 yards downfield. He's had no trouble distributing the ball underneath, but has struggled to move the ball vertically. Again, that should cue Tressel to dare him to throw the ball deep. Single-high safety looks might be in order until Raiola proves he can push the ball downfield.

Nyzier Fourqurean vs. Isaiah Neyor

Cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean stood tall in his matchup with Oregon's talented array of wideouts. He played with a necessary short memory, reeling in an interception the play after getting burned for a 32-yard gain by one of the best deep threats in the sport, Evan Stewart. Again, Nebraska's receivers don't boast nearly as impressive a resume, but it'll be key to once again blanket receivers downfield so as not to allow any easy completions for Raiola. This matchup is the one to watch in particular because Isaiah Neyor, who stands at 6-foot-4, should see the 6-foot-1 Fourqurean more often than the 5-foot-10 Ricardo Hallman. With Raiola's preference for shorter throws, it'll be important for Fourqurean to use his size to jam Neyor up a the line of scrimmage. The fewer clean releases the Badgers allow, the better.

Darryl Peterson vs. Bryce Benhart

Wisconsin's top pass-rushing outside linebacker will have a great shot to wreak some havoc, especially when he's lined up against right tackle Bryce Benhart. The experienced senior has given up the most sacks along Nebraska's offensive line (three) as well as the most pressures (22). Benhart has cleaned it up slightly as of late, allowing just two pressures over the past two games. Still, he's had his struggles against tougher opponents such as Indiana and Ohio State. He'll see a combination of all of Wisconsin's outside linebackers, but Darryl Peterson is deployed the most in pass-rushing situations and will need to win a few of those one-on-ones on big passing downs.

Thomas Fidone II vs. Austin Brown

Thomas Fidone II is Nebraska's fourth-leading receiver with 30 catches for 298 yards. He's been a big-time security blanket for the young quarterback Raiola. He has a reception percentage of 76.9, reeling in 30 of 39 targets. He's a high volume target that serves as an outlet option for Raiola when the quarterback needs a quick completion. Thus, taking Fidone out of the game will be another way Wisconsin can make Raiola uncomfortable. Austin Brown played 35 snaps in the slot and 18 snaps in the box last week against Oregon. That situates him perfectly to guard Fidone, who lines up in-line as well as in the slot. As a bigger defensive back at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Brown seems like the ideal choice on the 6-foot-6 Fidone when Wisconsin drops into man coverage. If the Badgers can take away Raiola's security blanket, it'll make life exponentially more difficult for the freshman quarterback.

Wisconsin offensive line vs. Ty Robinson