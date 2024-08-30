The Badgers will kick off their season on a warm Midwest night against in Camp Randall Stadium against Western Michigan. As game time draws closer, here are a handful of key matchups to keep an eye on when the Badgers do battle with the Broncos.

Bryson Green and Vinny Anthony vs. Bilhal Kone and Nyquann Washington

Wisconsin wideout Vinny Anthony. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

This boils down to Wisconsin's perimeter receivers against Western Michigan's cornerbacks. CJ Williams, who is listed as an "OR" on the depth chart with Vinny Anthony, could be included in this matchup as well. Regardless, this will be something to keep an eye on for several reasons. First of all, Wisconsin needs more production from its outside receivers. That's no secret, and fans and pundits alike will be anxiously awaiting the early returns on that in Phil Longo's second season as offensive coordinator. What's more, the Badgers struggled to create big plays in the passing game last season. The offense couldn't stretch the ball vertically and pick up chunks of yardage with any kind of consistency. Wisconsin's best pure play-maker is likely slot receiver Will Pauling, but in terms of stretching the field and airing the football out, the onus will fall on the Badgers' boundary receivers to get open deep and win jump balls and contested catches down the field. It'll also be fascinating to see how Nyquann Washington holds up against the Badgers' top perimeter options. The 5-foot-11, 170 pound corner is a transfer from FCS Tennessee Tech. He was an excellent player at that level, but how does he hold up against the sheer speed of Anthony or the physicality of Bryson Green?

Max Lofy vs. Kenny Womack

On the other side of the ball, the receiver-cornerback matchup to keep an eye on is nickel corner Max Lofy vs. slot receiver Kenny Womack. After missing the entire 2023 season, Lofy has bounced back in a big way. He was a standout in spring and fall camp, and just earned extremely high praise from his head coach. "I think I said Nyzier (Fourqurean) was the guy that had made the biggest leap in my mind throughout winter and spring and even into fall camp. Now, I would say Max Lofy, in my mind, has made the biggest leap," Luke Fickell said. "Again, because we didn't really know where he was last year, but even as he came back in the start of spring to where he is now. I don't think there's another guy in our program that I have as much respect for because of the way he's handled everything. He wasn't handed anything. There was a time where he probably was on the bubble to be here." The cornerback won the starting nickelback job and figures to handle many of the snaps at slot corner. That'll align him against Kenny Womack, Western Michigan's dangerous slot receiver. Womack has only primarily been a slot receiver for one season. His first three years of college football, he played for FCS Sacred Heart, where he mainly lined up out wide. Upon transferring to Western Michigan, he lined up in the slot 97 percent of the time last season, per Pro Football Focus. It was a fruitful year for the receiver, as he tallied 76 catches for 691 yards. These are two talented players who have battled plenty of adversity during their college careers. This should be a highly entertaining matchup.

Tyler Van Dyke vs. Tate Hallock