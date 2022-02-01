Kevin Zeitler on new Wisconsin offensive coordinator Bobby Engram

Engram, who worked as an assistant under head coach Paul Chryst at Pittsburgh from 2012-13, comes to Madison from the NFL's Baltimore Ravens where he mentored wide receivers for five years before he moved to the tight ends for the last three seasons.

Zeitler spoke to BadgerBlitz.com last week, several days after the ESPN report surfaced of Wisconsin homing in on Engram as its choice for offensive coordinator. Questions and answers are edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Baltimore's offense finished the 2021 regular season ranked third in total rushing yards, sixth in yards per carry and 13th in passing yards. One former Badger, Kevin Zeitler, saw first hand the coaching style of Engram. The former first-team All-American, who has played in 152 career games in 10 seasons -- 151 of those starts, according to NFL.com , played his first season with the Ravens last year.

I know Bobby wasn't your position coach for Baltimore this year, but just how much did you interact with him each week, and what did you guys discuss?

"We interacted quite a bit. O-line, tight ends were so in sync when it comes to a successful run game, so he was around a lot. So we were able to work with each other on the field quite a bit.

"But also obviously with his son [cornerback Dean Engram] playing football at Wisconsin, me and him would watch the games on Saturdays, and we'd be discussing them Saturday night at the team meetings before game day. So we were both pretty heavily invested watching and seeing what UW could do."

Again, he wasn't your position coach, but I guess when you talk about the offensive lineman and tight ends working together, just what did you see from him as an assistant with his demeanor, and just what he expected out of the players that he coached?

"Bobby has a great level head. He knows how to keep moving forward, even when things don't go according to plan. Obviously, he kept a cool head and obviously saw the success he's had with Baltimore at multiple positions. He's coached wide receivers and obviously tight ends this year with Mark Andrews and everything. He seems to get the best out of his players."

From what you just described, I know this is your first season in Baltimore, but were there any specific stories or instances that stood out in terms of just his demeanor, and just how he interacted with y'all?

"I'd say more so, going back to kind of like seeing what his players can do. I think being in the NFL for so long, seeing all sorts of talented players at different places, all the teams I've been on, just seeing truly kind of how the tight ends in Baltimore were actually able to do the things they were asked to do.

"They got it done, and they got it done well. That's not always the case, as far as tight ends, and it was pretty wild to see the level of execution like that."

For those Badger fans that aren't familiar with Baltimore's offense, how would you describe it compared to the offense you've been able to watch at Wisconsin right now, in an offense that probably is familiar from when you were in Madison, and being an All-American on way to being a first round draft pick?

"I'd say this. I think Baltimore's offense, some of the unique wrinkles and whatnot, I think it complements what Wisconsin already does perfectly. One of the reasons I went to Baltimore is because there was so much similarity to like what I did back in the day at Wisconsin. That's my preferred style of play. So going back there, and then seeing what little tweaks and like what you can do when you have the right people in the right places, I think it can only help Wisconsin expand and improve."

Based on what you ran in Baltimore and if Bobby is hired by Wisconsin to become the offensive coordinator -- based off of what was run by the Ravens in that offense, and also what you know about Wisconsin's offense under Paul -- what do you feel that Bobby could bring to the Wisconsin offense in terms of tweaks or changes to the offense, if any?

"I would say, kind of like I said, based on who they have at personnel, you could go stick Braelon Allen at QB, you could go do some pretty wild things in that run game. I feel like the options would be limitless."