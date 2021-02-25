Kentucky wide receiver Vinny Anthony hauls in an offer from Wisconsin
Vinny Anthony got his first in-person look at Wisconsin back in 2011 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Almost 10 years later, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Male High School in Kentucky now has the option to play for the Badgers on a full scholarship.
"I actually went to a Wisconsin game when they had Russell Wilson," Anthony told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was pretty young but I remember being at that game because my mom loves the Big Ten.
"They played Michigan State and I remember he (Wilson) scored on the sidelines and then the punt at the end of the game. I remember Wisconsin winning and it being a lot of fun."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news