Vinny Anthony got his first in-person look at Wisconsin back in 2011 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Almost 10 years later, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver from Male High School in Kentucky now has the option to play for the Badgers on a full scholarship.

"I actually went to a Wisconsin game when they had Russell Wilson," Anthony told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was pretty young but I remember being at that game because my mom loves the Big Ten.

"They played Michigan State and I remember he (Wilson) scored on the sidelines and then the punt at the end of the game. I remember Wisconsin winning and it being a lot of fun."