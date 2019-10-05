Kent State at No. 8 Wisconsin: How to watch, game predictions
The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers continue a stretch of home games as the Kent State Golden Flashes visit Camp Randall on Saturday morning. This is the final non-conference contest for the undefeated Badgers before they continue Big Ten play.
UW has outscored their two non-conference opponents 110-0 and have won 48 of their last 49 games against non-conference foes at Camp Randall.
Wisconsin is looking for their second 5-0 start in three seasons while Kent State has already matched last years win total with their 2-2 start. Former Badgers tight end Sean Lewis leads the Golden Flashes in his second year at the helm. This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Along with out BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)
TV: ESPNU will broadcast the non-conference clash with Clay Matvick on play-by-play, Ryan Leaf as the analyst, and Dr. Jerry Punch serving as the sideline reporter.
Where to stream the game: Via ESPN.com/Watch and the ESPN mobile app.
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher serving as analysts. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.
Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 119, XM 196.
Staff Predictions:
Jon McNamara: It may take a few series for Wisconsin's defense to get a feel for Kent State's offensive tempo. But once that unit eases in, the Badgers should build a pretty comfortable lead in the first half. When the dust settles, I think UW will have some nice momentum built up with Michigan State headed to Camp Randall next Saturday.
Wisconsin 51, Kent State 13
Jake Kocorowski: Kent State’s up-tempo offense taking on Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense will likely be the top match-up for Saturday’s game. The Golden Flashes ran 84 plays against Bowling Green two weeks ago and average just about 69 per game in four contests. UW leads the nation in scoring defense, rushing defense, total defense and third down conversion defense. Jim Leonhard’s unit was on the field a lot in the second half in the win against Northwestern. We’ll see if that plays a factor, but the Badgers should stand firm despite tackling yet another unique offensive scheme.
On the flip side, Wisconsin should control the line of scrimmage against a KSU unit that gives up an FBS-worst 261 yards per contest on the ground. Jonathan Taylor and a couple other backs go off after a rough effort against Northwestern, and quarterback Jack Coan gets the passing game back in sync and on track.
Wisconsin 48, Kent State 10
Asher Low: This tune-up game for the Badgers should be a good chance for the offense to get back on track and gain confidence headed into a difficult second half of Big Ten play. Kent State won't be able to stop Jonathan Taylor and with the Badgers dominating the line of scrimmage, the junior tailback should be able to put up big-time numbers.
The best defense statistically in the country should continue their dominance. After allowing a combined zero points to Wisconsin's first two non-conference opponents, a third goose egg is certainly a possibility. But I think the Golden Flashes' up-tempo offense can score once during garbage time.
Wisconsin 42, Kent State 7