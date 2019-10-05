The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers continue a stretch of home games as the Kent State Golden Flashes visit Camp Randall on Saturday morning. This is the final non-conference contest for the undefeated Badgers before they continue Big Ten play. UW has outscored their two non-conference opponents 110-0 and have won 48 of their last 49 games against non-conference foes at Camp Randall. Wisconsin is looking for their second 5-0 start in three seasons while Kent State has already matched last years win total with their 2-2 start. Former Badgers tight end Sean Lewis leads the Golden Flashes in his second year at the helm. This is the first meeting between the two schools. Along with out BadgerBlitz.com staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) TV: ESPNU will broadcast the non-conference clash with Clay Matvick on play-by-play, Ryan Leaf as the analyst, and Dr. Jerry Punch serving as the sideline reporter. Where to stream the game: Via ESPN.com/Watch and the ESPN mobile app. Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher serving as analysts. Patrick Herb will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com. Satellite radio users can listen on Sirius 119, XM 196.

Staff Predictions: