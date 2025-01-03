Kenny Guiton will shift from receivers to quarterbacks at Wisconsin

After one year overseeing the wide receivers, Guiton will now coach the quarterbacks, according to a source. He teams up with coordinator Jeff Grimes , who was hired in early December to run the offense.

Kenny Guiton , who recently completed his first season on staff at Wisconsin, will have a new title with the Badgers.

Guiton, a three-star prospect from Texas in the 2009 recruiting class, played quarterback for Ohio State from 2009-2013. During that time frame, current Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell was on the Buckeyes staff as the co-defensive coordinator (2009-10), interim head coach (2011) and again as co-defensive coordinator (2012-13).

During his playing days, Guiton appeared in 22 games while throwing for 893 yards and 16 touchdowns. Prior to UW, he also had stops at Arkansas, Colorado State, Louisiana Tech and Houston, all in the receiver department.

This will be the first time Wisconsin has had a quarterbacks coach who wasn’t a coordinator or head coach since Jon Budmayr held the role from 2018-2020. Former offensive coordinator Phil Longo held the role for the past two seasons before being fired in November. He is now the head coach at Sam Houston State.

Guiton will be tasked with improving a passing game that has struggled with consistency during the first two years of the Fickell era. The three primary quarterbacks over the past two seasons — Tanner Mordecai, Tyler Van Dyke and Braedyn Locke — threw for a combined 5,200 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 25 games.

Both Locke (landed at Arizona) and Van Dyke entered the transfer portal in December. Cole LaCrue and Mabrey Mettauer (Sam Houston State) also elected to transfer during this window.

The Badgers will enter the 2025 season with a new-look quarterback room led by presumed starter Billy Edwards Jr., who transferred from Maryland. Behind him, Danny O'Neil, who played last year at San Diego State, is expected to open as the No. 2. Four-star freshman Carter Smith will also be on campus early for spring camp. Wisconsin may elect to take another portal quarterback this winter or spring.