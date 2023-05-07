"I have Wisconsin on May 30, South Carolina on June 2, North Carolina on June 11, Miami on June 19 and Penn State on June 23," Sanders told BadgerBlitz.com. "I will be committing on July 30. I just want to get my recruitment over with before my senior season starts. I want to just focus on my team after that."

From those 10, five will get official visits from the three-star athlete, who also has a decision date in mind.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, Sanders could play a few different positions at the next level.

"All those schools have talked about waiting to see what I look like when I get there." Sanders said. "They all think I could be a safety, cornerback or a nickel - all the spots in the defensive backfield. It's really just waiting to see how I develop and grow over the next year or two.

"I picked those schools because those are the places I could see myself at for college. I talk to those schools the most and I could see myself going there and being coached by those coaches. I could also see myself being a student there and getting a great education."

Wisconsin: I haven't been there yet so I haven't see the facilities or the campus in person. Based on what they've told me, they seem like they have great people there who will really care for me. They can develop me into a better player and a better man.

Miami: They are getting an official visit because I love the state of Florida. I also loved the coaches when I went down there. They were so welcoming and they really seemed like they wanted me. The safeties coach is a great person and a great coach, and he's developed a lot of great players. I think he could do that for me as well.

Penn State: It's close to home, so my parents and my family can make it to every game. They have put a lot of DBs into the draft and I feel like they can help get me to the next level.

South Carolina: Just a great school overall. The coaches and the program are great, and I love the atmosphere out there. If I were to go there, I think they can develop me into a great player.

North Carolina: When I went there the coaches showed a lot of love and they are losing four safeties next year. So when I get there I would have a chance to play early for them. The safeties coach has been calling and texting and showing lots of love.