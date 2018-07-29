While tracking D1 Minnesota closely during the live evaluation periods this month, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was able to evaluate a handful of other prospects on the adidas Gauntlet Series.

One player who caught Gard's eye was Kadin Shedrick, a 6-foot-10, 200-pound power forward from North Carolina. The Garner Road standout picked up an offer from the Badgers earlier this week after he averaged 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game in the adidas Summer Championships.