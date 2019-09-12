"Then the recruits got taken into the locker room and we could walk around in there and see what it was like post-game."

"The visit was amazing and the atmosphere at the stadium was insane," Rees told BadgerBlitz.com. "I was able to walk around the stadium for a little bit, get down on the field before the game and watch the tight ends warm up.

Saturday, Lance Rees , a 6-foot-5, 2120-pound projected tight end from Marshall High School in Illinois, got his first look at Wisconsin during the Badgers' blowout win over Central Michigan.

Rees was one of a handful of junior targets the coaching staff had in attendance last weekend. He hopes to visit UW again this fall and attend camp next summer.

"I only got to talk to a few coaches for a little bit but they were great," Rees said. "I hope I can get up to a camp next summer and get to know them better and let them watch me in person.

"The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere of Madison really stood out to me. It was unreal the support that the team had from the fans. I would love to go back up if they invited me again."

Outside of UW, Rees is hearing from a handful of other schools early in the process.

'I got invited to go to Iowa State next weekend, and Louisville, Cincinnati, Nebraska, Miami of Ohio and Missouri have all been in contact with me," Rees said. "I’m going to Iowa State next weekend but, at the moment, that’s it.

"My junior season is going well. We’re 1-1 and just lost a really close game to a good team. I have 12 catches for around 210 yards and two touchdowns this year. I’ve also been able to catch two, two-point conversations."

In the 2021 class, the Badgers have commitments from Loyal Crawford, Deacon Hill, Jackson Acker and JP Benzschawel.