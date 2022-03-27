Junior Mason Muragin moving up Wisconsin's board at outside linebacker
During his time on staff at Air Force, Bill Sheridan extended an offer to Mason Muragin, a junior from De La Salle High School in Michigan.
With Sheridan now the inside linebackers coach at Wisconsin, the two were able to reconnect on Saturday during an unofficial visit in Madison.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news