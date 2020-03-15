Sunday, junior linebacker Jake Chaney , who had to cancel a scheduled visit to UW this month, made his commitment public. The standout from Lehigh High School in Florida secured his spot in the Badgers' 2021 class during a conversation with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard earlier this week.

Wisconsin's on-campus recruiting efforts have been suspended due to the Coronavirus, but that hasn't stopped the Badgers from adding to their commit list.

"I didn't want to miss my chance at Wisconsin," Chaney told BadgerBlitz.com. "They have great coaches, great players and I love the area around Madison.

"It's a place where I can thrive and I can't wait to get going."

Chaney, who visited in November and was offered in January, is commit No. 9 for UW in junior cycle. He is the second projected middle linebacker, along with three-star prospect Bryan Sanborn.

"The coaches told me I'm like Chris Orr but a little bit bigger," Chaney said. "With him graduating, they want someone to come in and be the type of player he was at Wisconsin. They think I can be like him, which is a big compliment.

"I've talked a little bit with Sanborn in the past, but not too much. I'm excited to get to know the rest of the guys in this class."

Florida's District 7A Player of the Year this past fall, Chaney chose Wisconsin over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt, among others.

"I was looking pretty hard at Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa State, Louisville and Vanderbilt," Chaney said. "But I just felt Wisconsin was the right fit. The schools in Florida didn't really recruit me too hard, so I'm fine going out of state.

"Coach Leonhard is really excited and he told me some of the rules for commits in terms of visits and other colleges. But I'm not really worried about that because I'm all-in with Wisconsin. I'm 100 percent committed."



Chaney, a three-star prospect, expects to take his official visit to Madison the weekend of June 5.