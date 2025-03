Chicagoland native King Liggins has been on Wisconsin's board at defensive line in the 2026 class for quite some time. The junior day he attended was his fourth time on campus. Still, the quality time he got to spend with the defensive coaches allowed him to truly envision what it would be like to play for the Badgers.

“I have a really good impression of Wisconsin. Saturday made me like them a lot more, so I’m just excited to keep the process going," he told BadgerBlitz.com.