Junior athlete Caleb Schmitz emerges on Wisconsin's radar
Looking at Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting board, open scholarships are still available at safety, wide receiver and tight end, among other positions.
At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Caleb Schmitz has the size and skillset to fill a need at any of those three mentioned spots.
"The majority of my offers are for safety, but for me I grew up playing just about every position - quarterback, running back, safety, wide receiver, defensive end and even linebacker," Schmitz told BadgerBlitz.com. "All these schools recruiting me are just trying to find a spot for me in their scheme.
"I have no preference right now. You can just list me as an athlete."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news