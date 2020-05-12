Looking at Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting board, open scholarships are still available at safety, wide receiver and tight end, among other positions.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Caleb Schmitz has the size and skillset to fill a need at any of those three mentioned spots.

"The majority of my offers are for safety, but for me I grew up playing just about every position - quarterback, running back, safety, wide receiver, defensive end and even linebacker," Schmitz told BadgerBlitz.com. "All these schools recruiting me are just trying to find a spot for me in their scheme.

"I have no preference right now. You can just list me as an athlete."