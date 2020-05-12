News More News
Junior athlete Caleb Schmitz emerges on Wisconsin's radar

Jon McNamara
Looking at Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting board, open scholarships are still available at safety, wide receiver and tight end, among other positions.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Caleb Schmitz has the size and skillset to fill a need at any of those three mentioned spots.

"The majority of my offers are for safety, but for me I grew up playing just about every position - quarterback, running back, safety, wide receiver, defensive end and even linebacker," Schmitz told BadgerBlitz.com. "All these schools recruiting me are just trying to find a spot for me in their scheme.

"I have no preference right now. You can just list me as an athlete."

Junior athlete Caleb Schmitz has been in recent contact with Wisconsin.
