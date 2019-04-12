Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-12 11:47:35 -0500') }} football Edit

2020 OLB Josh Johnson wants to visit Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Salem High School in New Jersey, the prep home all All-American running back Jonathan Taylor, was good to Wisconsin in the 2017 recruiting class.

With that connection already established, assistant coach Mickey Turner is back at the high school to evaluate Josh Johnson, a projected outside linebacker in the 2020 class.

U3mmbvs75cqoz8sfxmmf
Josh Johnson
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}