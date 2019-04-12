2020 OLB Josh Johnson wants to visit Wisconsin
Salem High School in New Jersey, the prep home all All-American running back Jonathan Taylor, was good to Wisconsin in the 2017 recruiting class.
With that connection already established, assistant coach Mickey Turner is back at the high school to evaluate Josh Johnson, a projected outside linebacker in the 2020 class.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news