ROCK HILL, S.C. – Intensity was at its height at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center on Friday as some of the country’s top hoops prospects duked it out in the adidas 3SSB Championships. Droves of college basketball coaches lined multiple courts on the prowl for specific pieces to add to the stable for their national title quest, and, while big production abounded, we managed to zero-in on a handful of prospects who left their mark.

Allen was a matchup nightmare in a loss to Team Loaded, using his elite footwork and versatile scoring prowess to out-maneuver opposing forwards and finish with authority at the rim. He posted 22 points, six rebounds and two assists in the loss but his production as a utility wing was paramount for his team all day on both ends of the floor.



The game comes easy to Arenas and Friday night’s win over Phenom was no different, torching the nets for 26 points against top 2025 guard Darryn Peterson. Arenas’ ability to get to his spots on the floor and loosen the defense with his stroke is the key to his offensive arsenal. He’s deceptively strong on the drive and has great feel and instincts on the offensive end. Chip off the old block as former NBA star Gilbert Arenas’ son.

The 6-foot-3 scoring point guard said he feels like he’s the top prospect in the country and his showing Friday night certainly strengthened his case for top guard on this night. Magwood put Team Loaded on his back in a win, scoring 35 points and snagging eight rebounds. Magwood scored in every way imaginable, out-quicking opposing guards to spots and scoring on fades, post ups, NBA threes and transition dunks. You name it and Magwood did it. The best part? His energy from start to finish was at a 10, fueling his team down the stretch and leaving no doubt on the floor.

Mullins said he “couldn’t get anything to drop” in his first game of the day, where he managed 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in a win, but had everything going in rhythm in the nightcap, scoring 22 points to lead Indiana Elite to its second win of the day. Mullins’ ability to move without the ball is elite and his efficiency on all three levels makes him one of the most dangerous scorers in the league.

Fresh off his gold medal winning performance with Team USA’s U17s, Peat didn’t miss a beat, dominating in all facets in the nightcap, posting 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Magic past Phenom 81-60. Peat was strong in the paint, finishing through contact and the combination of his footwork left the opposition with no answer.

Peterson cannot be stopped going downhill, evident from his 22 free throw attempts in the loss on Friday night of which he made 18. What makes him so dangerous is his ability to stop on a dime and drain a fadeaway then come down on the next possession, fire a hesitation move and get to the cup with ease. Peterson torched the Compton Magic for 33 points in the loss.

