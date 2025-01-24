Jordan Reid dips into home state to offer elite 2026 WR Nalin Scott

Wisconsin is the latest team to jump into the mix for highly coveted 2026 wide receiver Nalin Scott. The Badgers, however, are doing so with a freshly hired wide receivers coach.

Jordan Reid wasted little time targeting one of the bigger fishes in the 2026 cycle, and the young coach hopes his roots in Georgia — Scott's home state — will aid in his recruitment.

"He’s from Georgia too, and another thing he was talking about was, if he brought a Georgia kid all the way up to Wisconsin, he’d wanna do something special with him," Scott told BadgerBlitz.com.