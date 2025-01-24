Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jan 24, 2025
Jordan Reid dips into home state to offer elite 2026 WR Nalin Scott
Seamus Rohrer  •  BadgerBlitz
Staff
Twitter
@seamus_rohrer

Wisconsin is the latest team to jump into the mix for highly coveted 2026 wide receiver Nalin Scott. The Badgers, however, are doing so with a freshly hired wide receivers coach.

Jordan Reid wasted little time targeting one of the bigger fishes in the 2026 cycle, and the young coach hopes his roots in Georgia — Scott's home state — will aid in his recruitment.

"He’s from Georgia too, and another thing he was talking about was, if he brought a Georgia kid all the way up to Wisconsin, he’d wanna do something special with him," Scott told BadgerBlitz.com.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In