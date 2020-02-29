Jonathan Taylor got the room buzzing when he posted an unofficial time of 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine Friday night. When he was done, the former University of Wisconsin tailback got even faster.

Taylor’s recalibrated time yielded him an official time of 4.39 seconds, the fastest time of all the running backs at the combine. Putting his time in perspective, Taylor’s 40-yard dash time was one hundredth of a second faster than Saquon Barkley in 2018. Barkley was picked second that season and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Proving it wasn’t a fluke, Taylor ran an unofficial 4.42 on his second 40-yard dash.