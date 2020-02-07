News More News
Jon Budmayr kicks off the recruiting process with 2023 QB Brennan Storer

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Jon Budmayr earned a commitment from quarterback Deacon Hill in the 2021 class and has already identified two scholarship targets at the position in the sophomore cycle: Brady Allen and Devin Brown.

And while most players in the 2023 class have just one semester of high school experience under their belts, the Badgers are already starting to lay the foundation for their recruiting board.

During the live contact period earlier this month, Budmayr traveled to Texas to evaluate Brennan Storer from Highland Park High School.

Freshman Brennan Storer is on Wisconsin's radar.
Freshman Brennan Storer is on Wisconsin's radar.
