Neither had a traditional recruiting process coming out of high school. In fact, each can tab an assist to a mentor or family member that helped them get on Wisconsin’s radar.

Benton has tallied 31 tackles, eight stops for loss and four sacks, all of which are season-highs. Torchio is up to five interceptions, good for fourth in the nation. The former walk-on has also returned two of the takeaways for scores.

MADISON - Wisconsin’s starting defense this season has been a combination of transfers and youth. But two seniors - John Torchio and Keeanu Benton - have held down the secondary and front seven, respectively, all season long.

Benton got help from his wrestling coach Mark Mullen, who got in contact with current athletic director UW Chris McIntosh. Benton sent over his film, which was then passed down from McIntosh to the football staff. The coaches loved his tape and Benton quickly came on a visit.

The now senior nose tackle remembers the visit in detail. He came to watch a practice with his coach because his parents couldn’t get out of work in time.

“I came here we watched practice and that was my first time seeing JT (Jonathan Taylor),” he recalled. “He ran past me and it was the softest feet I’ve ever heard. OK, that’s who everybody is talking about.”

Following the session, he went up to Paul Chryst’s office to chat. Chryst, the head coach at the time, said he liked the Wisconsin native’s film and asked questions to get the know the young nose tackle. That’s when Benton’s memory of the visit goes blank.

“Once he said 'we’ll offer you a full ride,' I kind of got tunnel vision and blacked out a little bit,” Benton said. “He was like, ‘do you understand what I’m saying?’ He had to say it two or three times. I couldn’t stop smiling. It was a dream come true.”

The scholarship came at the tail end of Benton’s junior season. That opportunity changed everything for the young athlete, who had just picked up football three years earlier in eighth grade. Part of the necessity to wait until the eighth grade was that was the first time he could take part in the game for free. Growing up, Benton had been a multi-sport athlete, taking part in wrestling and swimming before falling in love with football.

Walking on at a program just wasn’t a possibility given his family’s financial status.

“Didn’t know what I was going to do,” he said. “I was going to go to the trades, really. I wasn’t going to walk on anywhere. My parents couldn’t afford it.

“If I didn’t get a scholarship to play anywhere, I was just going to go to the trades and try to make some money.”

Now four years later, the senior has a realistic chance to be taken in the NFL Draft next April. The steady climb comes after joining the rotation in the front seven right away as a true freshman in 2019.

“Freshman year I feel like I overthought a lot and I was out there just playing fast,” he said. “I didn’t know my assignment a lot. I was just playing fast and getting in the backfield. I know what I’m doing now.”