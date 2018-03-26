Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-26 05:40:47 -0500') }} football Edit

John Settle keeping tabs on 2019 tailback Shadrick Byrd

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With Wisconsin looking to take a second tailback to pair with current commit Julius Davis, position coach John Settle is monitoring a handful of prospects in the 2019 class.

On that list of potential offers is Shadrick Bryd, a 5-foot-11, 197-pound junior from Thompson High School in Alabama.

Lklujldwvx28gfzj54dy
Shadrick Bryd
Chad Simmons
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}