John Blackwell 'loved everything they had to offer' during official to UW
John Blackwell didn't know what to expect prior to his official visit to Wisconsin this weekend.
But when the dust settled on Sunday, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard from Michigan had an offer in hand and a new contender in his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news