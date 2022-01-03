Joe Rudolph to leave Wisconsin to become Virginia Tech OL coach

Virginia Tech officially announced the move later on Monday morning , declaring Rudolph's duties to include run game coordinator responsibilities along with coaching the offensive line.

Wisconsin will need to replace a key asset on its staff who is now reportedly headed to the ACC. Associate head coach and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph will take over the offensive line coach position at Virginia Tech.

Rudolph, a former Badger player during Wisconsin's first Rose Bowl, was currently in midst of his second-tenure as an assistant coach with his alma mater. He returned to UW when head coach Paul Chryst took over the program with the 2015 season, holding offensive coordinator and line duties.

Rudolph tutored and mentored the following offensive linemen into the NFL: Tyler Biadasz, Michael Deiter, David Edwards and Ryan Ramczyk. Beau Benzschawel, Jon Dietzen and Cole Van Lanen all currently hold places on practice squads with the league as well.

At UW, Biadasz claimed unanimous All-American honors in 2019 on way to winning the Rimington Trophy that season, given to the nation's best center in college football. Ramczyk and Benzschawel both became consensus first-team All-America during the 2016 and 2018 seasons, respectively.

Deiter and Edwards both claimed All-America nods during their time in Madison.

Rudolph previously coached Wisconsin's tight ends from 2008-11 before joining Chryst at Pitt as the Panthers' offensive coordinator and tight ends coach from 2012-14. He held Wisconsin's offensive coordinator duties from 2015-20, but after the 2020 season, that title was removed.

Rudolph's lines have opened the holes for notable Wisconsin tailbacks Corey Clement, Dare Ogunbowale, Jonathan Taylor and Braelon Allen. Taylor, in particular, ran for 6,174 yards during his three years at UW on way to unanimous first-team All-America honors and two Doak Walker Awards.

This season, Wisconsin averaged 210.9 rushing yards per game on 4.8 yards per carry. Allen, a consensus second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, rushed for 1,109 yards on 7.1 yards per attempt and 12 touchdowns. UW's offensive line allowed 17 sacks in 13 games. Ten came in the first four games, while the Badgers scattered seven in the final nine contests.

In terms of a replacement, one name many will look to as a potential choice is an assistant already on staff. Inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad has mentored NFL-ready Badgers such as T.J. Edwards, Ryan Connelly and Chris Orr during his time guiding that position from 2017 to the present. Jack Sanborn and All-American Leo Chenal are two other names that will likely be added to that list as well.

However, Bostad developed several standout Badgers during his first stint with Wisconsin from 2006-11. He coached the tight ends for the 2006 and 2007 seasons, but he moved to the offensive line from 2008-11.

Several linemen claimed honors and moved on to the NFL, as noted by Bostad's UWBadgers.com profile. Gabe Carimi won the 2010 Outland Trophy on way to becoming a unanimous consensus All-American. John Moffitt, Peter Konz and Kevin Zeitler all received first-team All-America nods under the guidance of the assistant.

Carimi, Moffitt, Konz, Zeitler, Travis Frederick and Rick Wagner also found their way to the next level.

Rudolph released a statement later on Monday morning via social media.