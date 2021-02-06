That sentiment was one of the reasons the Badgers’ fifth-year defensive coordinator turned down an opportunity to return to the NFL and coach the Green Bay Packers defense, according to a report by Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal and later confirmed by other outlets.

MADISON, Wis. – Jim Leonhard still has unfinished work to do with the University of Wisconsin’s defense.

After careful consideration, University of #Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard informed #Pqckers coach Matt LaFleur Friday night that he will not accept the same position in Green Bay, according to Leonhard and his agent, Tim Valentyn of Madison. (More to come)

Leonhard was a finalist for the position that was previously held by Mike Pettine, whose contract wasn't renewed following the season. Leonhard had previously played under Pettine and utilized a similar defensive style.

Per the report, Leonhard met with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur over Zoom Tuesday and in-person Thursday. He turned down the job offer on Friday.

“It was me choosing UW,” Leonhard told the WSJ. “I want to stay at UW. I want to be at this level right now. Extremely flattered. Awesome opportunity. But it was not the right time for me to go back to the NFL.”

Leonhard – a three-time All-American with the Badgers - joined the Wisconsin coaching staff in 2016 after spending 10 years in the NFL and became the Badgers defensive coordinator a year later.

Wisconsin finished fifth in total defense and ninth in scoring in 2020, continuing a trend of exceptional play under Leonhard. Since he has been on staff, Wisconsin’s defense ranks second in scoring, third in total defense, fourth in rushing defense and fifth in passing defense in the FBS. Doubling as the team’s secondary coach, Leonhard’s defense is second in pass efficiency defense, opponent completion percentage and third-down conversions over the same time period (through Dec.29).

The defense is expected to be good again in 2021, as the Badgers are expected to return around eight starters – including inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and cornerbacks Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams - and plenty of depth at key positions.