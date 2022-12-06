“It has meant the world to me to be able to pour my heart and soul into the UW football program over the last 7 years,” Leonhard said in his post . “After discussions with my family and Coach Fickell, I will remain the DC through the bowl game but no longer be a part of the staff after the conclusion of the 2022 season.”

Amidst much speculation, Leonhard broke his silence late Tuesday night with a Twitter post announcing that he will coach through the bowl game but would not remain on staff after the end of the 2022 season.

The decision comes nine days after Wisconsin made the hire of Luke Fickell as the next head coach official. In a Zoom session with reporters this past Sunday, Fickell made it known that Leonhard was still mulling over his decision and that there was no rush.

"It has been an honor to coach these young men and thank you to all the fans who supported us all the young way," he added. "On Wisconsin!"

Leonhard took over following a loss that left at 2-3 five weeks into the season. In the seven weeks that he served as the interim head coach, he guided UW to a 4-3 record, which included a 3-1 stretch in the four weeks immediately after taking over.

The team's effort under Leonhard markedly improved. The vocal support for the Wisconsin native seemed to point in his favor to land the job in a full time role. Instead, athletic director Chris McIntosh went with a more proven direction in Fickell.

Leonhard was the largest domino for the immediate future of the program. His inclusion on staff would have created much excited of a blend of Cincinnati staffers and Leonhard while leaving some questions of what the partnership could look like. His return could have created a bridge between the current roster and Fickell's vision.

Any coaching change in college football usually leads to program turnover. Now with Leonhard's departure, the faces that make up the program project to look drastically different. Since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 5th, seven players have announced an intention to transfer, with Leonhard's departure looming, expect the number to balloon in the coming days.