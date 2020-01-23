News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-23 07:32:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Jim Leonhard targets Florida CB Ricardo Hallman

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

During his recruiting rounds in Florida this week, Jim Leonhard made a stop at University High School in Fort Lauderdale.

While at the the school on Wednesday, Wisconsin's defensive coordinator handed out an offer to junior Ricardo Hallman, a 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback.

Wisconsin offered 2021 cornerback Ricardo Hallman on Wednesday.
Wisconsin offered 2021 cornerback Ricardo Hallman on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)
