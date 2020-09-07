Jim Leonhard evaluating 2022 Florida safety Jaydon Hodge
Jim Leonhard recently sent out an offer to Florida cornerback James Monds III, a three-star prospect in the 2022 class.
Next on the list for Wisconsin's defensive coordinator could be Jaydon Hodge, a junior safety from Forest High School in the Sunshine State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news