"I had a fantastic visit for Wisconsin’s spring practice," Centini told BadgerBlitz.com. "The coaches showed excellent hospitality and did a great job displaying their program and its great tradition.

"Their approach to practice and preparation was remarkable. The scheduling of practice was very strategic - activities are primarily based in the morning time with a few other events toward the evening. The heavy emphasis and devotion to nutrition and recovery was very impressive as well. High-tech additions to the locker room give the athletes easy access to powerful recovery and strong replenishment. The overall atmosphere of the Wisconsin practice was very positive and productive."

Centini, who passed for 1,597 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior, was able to connect with members of the coaching staff while on campus.

"The feedback was encouraging," Centini said. "I have known most of the current Badger coaches for about two or three years and it was great to reconnect with them today. Coach (Jensen) Gebhardt and Coach (Saeed) Khalif are excited to get my teammate, Kabaris Vasser, and myself back for another visit to keep the process rolling.

"The coaches and I were discussing next visits but we still have yet to finalize a date. I will be attending the Badger football camp this summer."

Outside of UW, Centini is in contact with a few other schools as he searches for his first offer.

"Beginning in the middle of the fall, I began getting recruiting emails from Harvard," Centini said. "Later on I began reaching out to college coaches through email. When I sent Harvard QB coach Joel Lamb an email, he responded within five minutes. He and I began communicating with each other and then later scheduled an unofficial visit in February. It was a great experience and I was impressed with the character of all the players and coaches.

"In January, coaches started coming to visit my high school to meet with my head coach, Mike Harris. One of those coaches was Nick Goeser from North Dakota State. Coach Harris caught me between classes and gave me coach Goeser’s card to contact him. Since then, we’ve had great contact and we scheduled a Junior Day visit in April.

"Coach (Ted) Schlafke from South Dakota was another coach that came by and we are currently figuring out when a good day to come visit for a spring practice would be. A week or two into January I ran into Coach (Jason) Eck from South Dakota State and we chatted for a while to catch up, and he invited me to a junior day and summer camp. We are also trying to evaluate a good day to come visit during a spring practice. As March approached, I began getting increasingly more responses to my emails - Syracuse and Princeton are two of them. I’ve enjoyed many phone calls with coaches and head coaches from Division 2 and Division 3 schools as well."

Wisconsin currently has six commitments in the 2020 class.

