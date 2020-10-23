MADISON, Wis. – Jake Ferguson already scored on a simple pass-and-catch red-zone touchdown, but the University of Wisconsin tight end was far from a celebratory mood.

The junior had just lost a fumble and watched it get returned for a touchdown. Admittedly in his head, Ferguson got encouragement from tight end coach Mickey Turner over the phone and teammates Graham Mertz, Eric Burrell, Jack Sanborn, Garrett Groshek and others on the sideline.

“Groshek said you are only good as your next play,” Ferguson said.

His next play turned out to be pivotal, and his moxie helped chart the course for a Badgers’ rout.

Catching a 34-yard pass on the ensuing drive might have been Ferguson’s best play on a night where he scored a career-high three touchdowns in the red zone in a 45-7 triumph over Illinois in Friday's season opener at Camp Randall Stadium.

His scoring binge made him just the ninth player in UW history to catch at least 3 TDs in one game and the third Badger tight end in the last 50 years, joining Owen Daniels (2005) and Garrett Graham (2009).

