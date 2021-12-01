Jake Ferguson, Josh Seltzner claim first-team All-Big Ten honors on offense
The accolades continue to roll up for Badgers after their regular season. The Big Ten announced its all-conference teams and individual honors for offense on Wednesday, and starting tight end Jake Ferguson and left guard Josh Seltzner claimed first-team selections by the coaches.
Ferguson led the team in receptions (43) on way to 417 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into UW's unknown bowl destination, the fifth-year senior currently holds 142 receptions for 1,585 yards and 12 touchdown catches.
The Madison (WI) Memorial product has caught a pass in 46 consecutive games -- not missing a game in his career -- and he has reeled in at least 30 receptions each season between 2018-21.
Both Ferguson and Seltzner received second-team honors by the media, and several other players' names were called. The latter initially came to UW as a walk-on and has played in 43 career contests, including 17 starts.
True freshman tailback Braelon Allen claimed consensus second-team honors by the media and coaches after rushing for 1,109 yards on 7.1 yards per carry with 12 touchdowns. Joining him is right tackle Logan Bruss.
Allen emerged during Wisconsin's seven-game winning streak, running for at least 100 yards in each of those victories (1,013 yards during that span). The former four-star prospect currently ranks tied for first in the Big Ten in yards per carry, alone in third in rushing yards per game (100.8), fourth in total rushing yards and fifth in rushing touchdowns.
The Fond du Lac, Wis., native's shining moments came during back-to-back wins against Northwestern and Nebraska. He set career highs of 173 and later 228 yards, respectively, scoring a trio of touchdowns in each of those wins.
Bruss started 10 of Wisconsin's 12 regular-season games this season, missing the victories at Illinois and against Army.
Left tackle Tyler Beach, who has played 46 games in his UW career, claimed a third-team selection by the coaches and honorable mention by the media. Other Badgers receiving all-Big Ten honorable mention include running back Chez Mellusi (media) and interior linemen Joe Tippmann and Jack Nelson (both coaches and media).
