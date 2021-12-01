Jake Ferguson, Josh Seltzner claim first-team All-Big Ten honors on offense

The accolades continue to roll up for Badgers after their regular season. The Big Ten announced its all-conference teams and individual honors for offense on Wednesday, and starting tight end Jake Ferguson and left guard Josh Seltzner claimed first-team selections by the coaches.

Ferguson led the team in receptions (43) on way to 417 yards and two touchdowns. Heading into UW's unknown bowl destination, the fifth-year senior currently holds 142 receptions for 1,585 yards and 12 touchdown catches.

The Madison (WI) Memorial product has caught a pass in 46 consecutive games -- not missing a game in his career -- and he has reeled in at least 30 receptions each season between 2018-21.

Both Ferguson and Seltzner received second-team honors by the media, and several other players' names were called. The latter initially came to UW as a walk-on and has played in 43 career contests, including 17 starts.