The Wisconsin Badgers received their third preferred walk-on commitment of the 2020 class Monday, as Neenah (WI) specialist Jack Van Dyke announced his decision to play at UW.

Kohl's Kicking rates Van Dyke as a five-star kicker and punter, as well as the No. 19 kicker and No. 16 punter in the nation, respectively. He received two preferred walk-on opportunities within the past month before making his decision final. On June 26, he declared the Wisconsin offer, and just two days after that news, he tweeted he received the same chance from Iowa.

“I mean, it’s crazy. Just the feeling to have two huge programs believe in you and trust in you that you're a good player and person is just amazing," Van Dyke told BadgerBlitz.com on July 3. "Especially Wisconsin being my first [offer]. It’s been a dream of mine to play there the past couple years. Then to have Iowa on top of that, it’s a crazy feeling. It’s hard to explain.”