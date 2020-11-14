ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the last two weekends, Jack Sanborn had to watch others play the game he loves. Locked in isolation while his program dealt with an COVID outbreak of unknown origin, No.13 Wisconsin saw consecutive games canceled and watched other programs grab the headlines. So, when the Badgers got cleared to return to work this week, there was a sense of optimism returning to the field. “These are times that none of us have ever been in, none of us thought we’d ever going to be in,” Sanborn said. “Each week it’s, ok, on to the next week, who’s our opponent. After Nebraska was canceled, it was, ok, now we’re on to Purdue, looking at Purdue, getting ready for that. Then that one ended up getting canceled then right away, ok, it was on to Michigan, let’s get ready for Michigan. “I think we’ve had a good mindset and approach to it. It’s obviously different, weird, but I think our team is doing the best we can.”



Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn is entering his second season in the starting lineup. (Jake Kocorowski)

Nobody knows outside the Wisconsin program how many players will be available when the Badgers (1-0) play at Michigan Stadium against the Wolverines (1-2) tonight. With the Big Ten having a 21-day protocol that all coronavirus-positive student-athletes must adhere to, the Badgers will be missing somewhere in the double-digit of players. That’s OK by defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The Badgers have five players on the defensive line who have started games and a wealth of experience in the secondary that will allow the shuffling of personnel without missing too much of a beat. And the fact that the Badgers will have Sanborn in the middle of the defense is a comfort blanket for Leonhard to build his game plan around. “Anytime you can get a middle linebacker in our system with the communication and the different looks that we give, when you get experience in there and you get a guy confident and making calls and getting people lined up and adjustments, it truly is priceless in how we want to play football,” Leonhard said of Sanborn. “We love what he’s done. He was so consistent for us last year and we had some really good playmakers around him. “He could get away with just do my job, make sure everyone is good. Now with that experience, we’re asking him to do a little bit more, be that playmaker for us at times and stay within himself.” Wisconsin didn’t lose much from a defense that finished 10th nationally in points per game, but the Badgers needed to replace a pair of seniors in outside linebacker Zach Baun and inside linebacker Chris Orr. Inside linebacker coach Bob Bostad challenged Sanborn to “be a voice” among his group, pushing players while leading by example.



