Part of Wisconsin's pitch to Jack Nickel, who picked up an offer from the Badgers on Tuesday: You're the first tight end we're offering in the 2022 class.

"It obviously shows Wisconsin's interest in me," Nickel told BadgerBlitz.com. "And it feels really good to know that."

UW, led by assistant coaches John Settle and Mickey Turner, are now battling some of the top schools across the country for the 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore from Milton High School in Georgia.