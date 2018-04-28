Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-28 15:52:14 -0500') }} football Edit

LB Jack Cichy drafted by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Round 6

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

Jack Cichy hasn't played in a football game since the middle of Wisconsin's 2016 season, but that didn't stop him from impressing teams at the next level, as the former UW linebacker was drafted with the No. 202 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Ueafk8z7e1rllg7fic2z
Jack Cichy
UW Athletics

Cichy, a former walk-on, suffered season-ending injuries in 2016 (shoulder) and 2017 (torn ACL), but he was a dynamic playmaker for the Badgers when he was on the field. He recorded 60 tackles in just seven games for the Badgers in 2016, coming off of an impressive performance in Wisconsin's win over USC in the 2015 Holiday Bowl.

Cichy's torn ACL ended his senior season before it began, but he was able to work out and interview with teams at the NFL Combine before showing that he was almost fully recovered during Wisconsin's Pro Day.

Wisconsin's 2018 Draft Tracker
Player Round Overall Pick Team

CB Nick Nelson

4

No. 110

Oakland Raiders

TE Troy Fumagalli

5

No. 156

Denver Broncos

S Natrell Jamerson

5

No. 164

New Orleans Saints

LB Jack Cichy

6

No. 202

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}