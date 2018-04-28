Jack Cichy hasn't played in a football game since the middle of Wisconsin's 2016 season, but that didn't stop him from impressing teams at the next level, as the former UW linebacker was drafted with the No. 202 overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

Cichy, a former walk-on, suffered season-ending injuries in 2016 (shoulder) and 2017 (torn ACL), but he was a dynamic playmaker for the Badgers when he was on the field. He recorded 60 tackles in just seven games for the Badgers in 2016, coming off of an impressive performance in Wisconsin's win over USC in the 2015 Holiday Bowl.

Cichy's torn ACL ended his senior season before it began, but he was able to work out and interview with teams at the NFL Combine before showing that he was almost fully recovered during Wisconsin's Pro Day.