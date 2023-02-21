“First of all, they’re huge,” he said. “I’m not used to my head (looking) up that high.”

MADISON — Wisconsin football’s new offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr , has seen a lot. From his stints coaching with four NFL teams to a litany of college programs, the former Boston College center has dealt with plenty of linemen in his day.

He’s got a point. Wisconsin’s top returning linemen are massive. Tanor Bortolini is the shortest of the bunch at 6-foot-4’. It’s safe to say that has Bicknell excited.

“I personally like having big offensive linemen because they’re never gonna get overwhelmed,” the coach affirmed. “A guy with length and size like that can make up for a little lack of feet, or whatever deficiency he has because he’s so big.”

Bicknell’s resume is storied, to say the least. He snapped the ball to Doug Flutie in college. He's coached in the SEC. He won a Super Bowl on staff with the New York Giants.

Now, he's at a program known for churning out NFL-caliber lineman on a fairly regular basis. Bicknell didn’t hide his appreciation for the Badgers’ reputation up front.

“That’s why I’m here,” he said plainly. “I feel like the offensive line is maybe more respected or more thought-of than some other places that are thinking more about the receivers, quarterbacks. That was really attractive to me.”

Wisconsin is technically rebuilding, yes, but that word doesn’t have the same connotation it once did. With the NCAA transfer portal essentially serving as free agency, rebuilding no longer has to be a multi-year process with losing seasons as a requisite. Rebuilding is more like reloading.

Luke Fickell and his staff have taken that to heart, loading up on talent via the portal, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. With a brand new quarterback room and the addition of two highly sought-after transfer portal receivers, Wisconsin’s offense has the potential to be one of the best in the Big Ten. A big reason why, however, is in the trenches.

Joe Tippmann and Tyler Beach have their sights set on the NFL. But the Badgers still return five of their top seven offensive linemen from a season ago. That’s 2,890 returning snaps of live action.

“There’s a certain edge to that, there always is,” Bicknell told reporters in his introductory presser. “Once you’ve been out there and understand, ‘OK, if I take a wrong step someone could get really hurt,’ it just becomes a whole different deal. I’m gonna be relying on all those guys.”

Wisconsin’s offense will look much different in 2023, mainly because of scheme. Outside of a new starting quarterback, the skill positions and offensive line will remain largely the same. And while much of the focus has been on the brand new quarterback room and exciting receiver additions, the trenches can’t be overlooked. The Badgers’ offensive front was a constant puzzle in 2022, with eight different starting combinations and eight players seeing meaningful snaps. Stabilizing the offensive line will be a top priority, and Bicknell knows it.

“Let’s face it, it’s gonna be on the offensive line to do a good job this year. It always is,” he said. “We’ll go as the offensive line goes.”

Bob Bostad, Wisconsin’s previous offensive line coach, was dealt a tough hand last season. Injuries ravaged the unit, with only two linemen playing 12 games. Riley Mahlman, the promising young tackle, missed six games with a knee injury he sustained in the opener. Logan Brown, once presumed to be the future of the offensive front, couldn't hold down a starting job. The Badgers have plenty of returning talent along the line, but to whip 2022’s unit into a championship-caliber front will be a tall task. Bicknell, though, likes what he has to work with.

“(It’s) mainly just getting to know the guys and building trust with them,” Bicknell said of taking over a new position room. “I think this is probably gonna be one of the easier rooms because they’re a veteran group and they’re great young men. It is important to gain their trust, not only that you know what you’re talking about but that you’re gonna treat them right and truly care for them.”