{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 05:42:04 -0600') }} football Edit

J. Michael Sturdivant has an opportunity to reconnect with Graham Mertz

Jon McNamara
Growing up in the same neighborhood, receiver J. Michael Sturdivant and quarterback Graham Mertz likely had childhood dreams of connecting on a touchdown in front of thousands of fans.

After Sturdivant picked up an offer from UW, the program where Mertz recently completed his first college season, on Wednesday, that dream could turn into a reality.

2021 wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant picked up an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday.
