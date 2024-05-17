2025 pass-rusher Israel Oladipupo dropped in on a Wisconsin spring practice on April 25. The Noblesville, Indiana native couldn't help but notice just how prolific his position was during 11-on-11s.

"One thing I noticed in practice when I was up there, (Matt Mitchell's) guys were always to the quarterback, they were getting him off his spot, it was a sack, it was something, a way to force a quarterback hurry, getting him off his spot to disrupt the entire offense," Oladipupo told BadgerBlitz.com.